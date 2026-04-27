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Strike students from school register: UP school principal screams at parents over notebook fee dispute; internet reacts | Viral

‘Strike students from school register’: UP school principal screams at parents over notebook fee dispute; internet reacts | Viral

A video of a school principal woman screaming at a parent has gone viral on social media. Later, she issued a clarification on X.

The incident took place on April 24 at Sunbeam School in the Civil Lines area. Image Credit: @T_Investor/X

For years, we have known that teachers should be respected. But what should students and parents do when a teacher disrespects them? In a now viral post on social media, a school principal was seen shouting at parents and ordering them to ‘shut up’ and ‘get lost’. The incident occurred in Hardoi’s Sunbeam School.

Principal screams at parents

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, where the principal can be seen shouting at the students. The incident took place on April 24 at Sunbeam School in the Civil Lines area. In the video, the principal, Mamta Mishra, can be seen berating a parent, Neelam Verma, while shouting at her in front of others. She is heard saying, “Strike her children’s names from the register,” while the parent remained standing and seem to respond inaudibly. Neelam Verma said the row started when she visited the school to collect her daughter Alisha, who studies in UKG.

Sunbeam School’s Principal Mamta Mishra in Hardoi, uttar Pradesh is seen scolding and insulting child’s mother for not purchasing books from the school. She kept shouting, remove the child’s name, remove the name from the register immediately. Mother kept quiet for the sake of… pic.twitter.com/32AdIEv71b — Neetu Khandelwal (@T_Investor_) April 26, 2026

According to Verma, despite purchasing the required course material, the school later insisted she buy four extra notebooks costing around Rs 1,200 only through them. When her daughter began returning home without homework over the missing notebooks, she approached the principal for a short extension to make the purchase. “I requested her to give me 15 days’ time, but she refused to listen,” Verma said, alleging that the principal used abusive language, calling her ‘illiterate’ and ‘uncultured’, and threatened to strike her child’s name off the rolls.

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She has since filed a complaint with the District Magistrate through the IGRS portal, a state-level online platform for managing public grievances in Uttar Pradesh.

Internet reacts

Several internet users have been bashing Mishra’s stance. ‘She should be arrested for defaming and mental torture of parents in her school,” said one X user, while another added, “The Principal Ma’am is hurling beautifully crafted abuses in English, God knows what kind of education she must be giving to the children. And she probably behaves with her staff in exactly the same manner.”

What did the principal say?

Following the incident, Mishra issued an explanation on video. “My words may have sounded harsh, but people do not know what led up to it,” she said, while noting that the fee for primary classes is Rs 1,300 and asking if that was really unreasonable. She further said, “Recently, they admitted their second kid to the school and began to request that Mishra lower the fees again.”

The principal has come out stated her position. It had nothing to do with books being bought. Apparently the parents harangued her for 3 hours during the vaccination drive & she snapped. IMO that’s a perfectly legitimate reason to snap. pic.twitter.com/YSSahkBoeR — Abhijit Iyer-Mitra (@Iyervval) April 26, 2026

Mishra said that she has, on several occasions, reduced school fees of poor children and has even waived them for those who could not afford them. “My entire focus was on the kids on the vaccination day, and I had told these parents multiple times, even in my office, that we can discuss this later, but for three, they would not leave me alone,” she said. “If anything had gone wrong with the vaccinations, the parents would have held me accountable, wouldn’t they?”

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