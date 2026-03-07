Home

UP School Shock: Headmistress seen getting Massage from students inside classroom, Viral video sparks outrage

A viral video from a Uttar Pradesh primary school shows a headmistress allegedly asking students to massage her inside a classroom, sparking outrage online and prompting authorities to launch an investigation.

India was left stunned after a video from Uttar Pradesh went viral on social media which allegedly featured a government primary school headmistress asking girl students to massage her in the classroom.

The video is now viral on social media; have a look below:

“Principal wants foot massage in school.” Madhu Rai, woman principal, lies on floor in

a govt primary school in UP’s Chitrakoot while girl students give her a foot massage. How can the future of children be shaped if principal herself exploits them like this? pic.twitter.com/dxLOjS5QR1 — Suraj Kumar Bauddh (@SurajKrBauddh) March 6, 2026

Angry users took to the comment section to ask how can such a thing happen in a classroom when teachers are supposed to educate and discipline children. Girl students were allegedly asked by their headmistress to massage her in class video posted to social media soon after.

Investigation Ordered By UP Officials; Teacher Suspended

Officials have ordered an investigation into the incident and have suspended the teacher from service. The video, which has sparked widespread anger online, allegedly originated from a government primary school in Karvi area of Chitrakoot district.

According to news agency ANI, the Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) directed staff members to conduct an investigation after inspecting the institute.

The official added that their preliminary probe found the teacher allegedly “asking students to massage her during school timings”.

According to the officer, the teacher has been suspended until further notice while they await the completion of their investigation.

BSA Officials Question Staff Members And Students

Further probe by officials found that students were allegedly asked to massage their headmistress “on several occasions.”

Sources also said that officials have begun questioning staff members and students of the school in order to find out how many days the students were made to massage their teacher.

Teacher Claims Video Edited Using ‘AI Tools’

But what is interesting is that the headmistress has denied the allegations against her.

As quoted by Hindustan Times, officials said that the teacher “maintained that the video was edited with Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools” and denied claims that she asked students to massage her.

Headmistress Says Video Did Not Show ‘Reality’

“Action will be taken based on the probe report. She has said that the video did not show the reality,” the official added.

Netizens Unhappy With Teacher’s ‘Response’

The headmistress claims has left netizens fuming as many called for stricter actions to be taken against the teacher.

Some social media users even questioned how teachers can misuse their authority if they aren’t monitored properly in government schools.

Here’s what others had to say:

Furious parents and locals have also raised concerns over children being asked to massage their headmistress.

“It is unfortunate that such an incident has happened in a school which is located on the campus where Basic Shiksha Adhikari office is functioning,” locals said.

Child rights activists have also come forward to ensure students safety in schools.

Child rights activists have also come forward to ensure students safety in schools.