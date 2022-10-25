Kannauj/Uttar Pradesh: A disturbing video has been doing rounds on social media where a 12-year-old girl drenched in blood can be seen pleading for help however, bystanders standing around her are busy filming her on mobile phones. The minor was allegedly raped and then found dumped behind the Dak Bangla guest house here. She had suffered multiple injuries, including on her head.Also Read - UP Shocker: 10-year-old Tied To Pole, Beaten, Chilli Stuffed In Mouth | Video Goes Viral

VIDEO: People Busy Making Videos as Girl Cries For Help (Viewer discretion advised)

उत्तर प्रदेश के कन्नौज में एक 12 साल की मासूम घर से मिट्टी की गुल्लक खरीदने निकली थी घंटो बाद भी घर नहीं लौटी, फिर खबर आई वो खून में लथपथ गेस्ट हाउस के पीछे मिली है बच्ची बदहवास हालत में थी लोग मदद की जगह वीडियो बना रहे थे !! pic.twitter.com/fibz7nKa4z — People Against Rapes In India (@pariforindia) October 24, 2022

In the video, the girl can be seen trying to seek help, but her appeals go unanswered as a group of men with their mobile phones in their hands were busy capturing her from different angles. The onlookers can be heard asking whether the police were informed. Another asked for the police chief's number. But the filming continued with no attempts to help the girl. Reports claimed she had to wait for aid until the police arrived.

A second video, which also went viral, showed the local police outpost in-charge rushing towards an autorickshaw with the injured girl in his arms. Superintendent of Police Kunwar Anupam Singh said, “The minor girl was found injured and the local police rushed her to the hospital for treatment.”

CASE REGISTERED

Meanwhile, a case has been registered under the relevant sections based on a complaint by the girl’s family. While the local residents alleged that the girl was gangraped and dumped, the police are denying their claims. Gursahaiganj police station in-charge Manoj Pandey said it was too early to arrive at any conclusion and the police were waiting for the girl to give a statement. No arrests have been made in the case yet.

WHAT HAD HAPPENED?

According to the girl’s family, she had gone out to buy a piggy bank in the afternoon. When she did not return home till the evening, her parents mounted a search for her. The girl was found behind the guest house, drenched in blood and traumatised.

The victim was later taken to the district hospital where a doctor examined her and referred her to Kanpur keeping in view her critical condition.