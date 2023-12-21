UP Shocker: Class 10 Boy Stripped, Forced To Drink Alcohol By Fellow Classmates Over Rs 200

Home

A 16-year-old boy was allegedly thrashed, stripped and forced to drink alcohol by his classmates over Rs 200 in Jhansi.

Lucknow: A shocking incident has emerged from Uttar Pradesh, where a 16-year-old boy was forced to drink alcohol, stripped and thrashed by his classmates after he asked them to return Rs 200 he had borrowed in Jhansi. The victim boy, in his complaint to police, wrote that the accused boys hit him with sticks and belts. He further told police that the accused also recorded the assault on their mobile phones and shared the video. In a video, the accused boys verbally abused the boy and asked him to strip. When the victim pleaded with them, they started slapping him.

