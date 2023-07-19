Home

UP Shocker: Lucknow Man Tries To Crush 3 Kids Under His Car Over Enmity With Father | Watch

A CCTV video of the sickening incident which went viral on social media shows the accused ramming the kids with his white Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire car and apparently trying to crush them under the wheels.

Screengrab from the viral video shared on Twitter

Lucknow, UP: In a shocking incident, a man in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow attempted to crush three children to death under his car to settle a personal dispute with their father. The disturbing incident was captured on security cameras and the clip has gone viral on social media platforms.

According to reports, the incident happened last Thursday (July 13) in Kazikheda area of Sindharva village in Malihabad of Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow when the driver, identified as Govind Yadav, tried to run over three children belonging to Virendra alias Sitaram with whom he has some personal enmity.

Citing a FIR registered on the basis of a complaint lodged by Sitaram, NDTV reported that on July 13, his three children, 8-year-old Shivani, 4-year-old Sneha and Krishna (3), had gone out of the house to a nearby market, where the accused, Govind, rammed them with his car and tried to run them over. The kids sustained injuries in the incident and were rushed to a local hospital where they are currently undergoing treatment and are stated to be stable.

The vile act was noticed by locals who nab Govind Yadav, who was reportedly also drunk at the time, even he makes a desperate bid to flee the scene after the incident.

In his complaint, Sitaram said he reached the spot after being informed by someone and informed the police.

A senior officer said the accused has been arrested and booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including Driving Under Influence of Alcohol.

“Charges have been registered at Police Station Malihabad, advance legal action is being taken after arresting the accused,” the Lucknow police tweeted.

