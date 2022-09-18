Trending News: A barbaric video has gone viral on social media where a vegetable seller from Uttar Pradesh was caught on camera spitting and urinating on vegetables kept on his cart to sell them to customers. The shocking sight was filmed by a man sitting inside his car.Also Read - Class 4 Girl Names All 75 Districts of Uttar Pradesh in Just 31 Seconds, Internet is Mighty Impressed | Watch

The incident is from Izzatnagar area of Bareilly. The man who recorded the video, Durgesh Gupta, lives in the city and went out in his car for some work. He saw the elderly vegetable seller, identified as Sharif Khan, peeing on the vegetables.

After the video went viral on social media, an FIR was registered at Prem Nagar Police Station. Reportedly, the man was beaten up by locals before being arrested. Police took the accused in custody and were interrogating him, as of the last update.