Shahjahanpur: In a heart-warming gesture, a woman Uttar Pradesh Police constable helped a pregnant woman deliver her child on the road in the state’s Shahjahanpur because the ambulance was not immediately available. Rekha, 30, a resident of Jalalabad, had arrived in Shahjahanpur on Monday and went into labour as soon as she got off a roadways bus.Also Read - Baby Elephant Rescued From Cesspit After 3-Hour Operation in Karnataka's Kodagu

Constable Bintu Pushkar, with the help of the woman’s mother, covered her with a sari and helped her deliver a girl child on the road itself.

Superintendent of Police, City, Sanjay Kumar said that in view of the emergency situation, the other police personnel stopped the movement of traffic on the road to ensure safe delivery.

Later, Rekha and her baby were admitted to a medical college and both are healthy. Pushkar is now being widely acclaimed on the social media for helping the woman in crisis.