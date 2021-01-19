Bulandshahr: A 26-year-old woman is being hailed for her bravery and grit, after she saved herself from a speeding truck and also managed to chase and catch a mobile snatcher who almost killed her while trying to snatch her mobile phone in UP’s Bulandshahr. Also Read - Thanks to Karnataka Police, Woman Reunited With Her 9-Month-Old Son After He Was Left Abandoned

According to The Times of India, the incident happened on Saturday evening in Sikandrabad area of the city, when Meena, who works at a college, was attacked from behind on a busy street. The accused not only snatched her mobile phone but also pushed her on the road following which she fell in front of a truck. Thankfully, Meena jumped out of the road in the nick of time and saved her life. Without wasting any time, she rushed to chase and catch her attacker with the help of a few passerby.

In the video of the incident which is going viral on social media, Meena can be seen thrashing the accused while taking him through the busy street towards the police station. The youth has been arrested by the police.

“An FIR under relevant sections was registered against the youth. He has been arrested. The mobile phone has also been recovered,” Bulandshahr police said in a tweet.

According to TOI, the entire turn of events took place just 500-metre from a police station on a street brimming with people. However, Meena was unhappy with the police, and blamed their inaction for such rising incidents.

“Nobody is looking out for anyone. Police are just for the name. If there is security, such incidents will not happen,” she said.