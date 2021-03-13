New Delhi: In a strange incident, a vegetarian woman has approached the consumer court and filed a complaint there that an American pizza restaurant chain outlet has delivered her a non-vegetarian pizza and has sought compensation of Rs 1 crore from the restaurant chain. Named as Deepali Tyagi has in her petition claimed that she is a pure vegetarian because of her “religious beliefs, teachings, family traditions, own conscience, and her best choice”. Also Read - Surgical Kit Factory In Ghaziabad Gutted In Fire, Owner Charred To Death

The story unfolded like this when Deepali placed an order for a vegetarian pizza from the pizza outlet on March 21, 2019, at her residence at Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh. That day, it was the occasion of Holi and the complainant and their children were hungry after celebrating the festival. Also Read - World Pizza Day 2021: Interesting Facts About This Super-Yum Italian Savory

In the petition, she further filed that the pizza was delivered late as opposed to 30 minutes delivery time frame given by the company. However, she chose to ignore the same and took a bite of the pizza. However, it was that moment she realised that it was a non-vegetarian pizza and there were pieces of meat instead of mushroom. Also Read - Ghazipur NH-24 Closed For Commuters as Farmers Swarm to Join Protests

Upset over the incident, she filed a complaint at the consumer court and her lawyer Farhat Warsi told the court that Tyagi immediately called customer care and raised a complaint on their negligence and delivering a non-veg pizza in a house of pure vegetarians.

And later on March 26, 2019, a person who referred to himself as the district manager of the pizza outlet, made a call to the complainant and gave an offer of serving pizzas to the whole family of the complainants at the outlet free of cost.

But the complainant told him that this is not a simple case, as they are assuming it since the company had “spoiled the religious practices” of the complainant and gave her a permanent mental agony, she would have to go through “several long and expensive rituals” which will cost her lakhs of rupees during her entire life.

After listening to the woman, the district manager of the pizza outlet replied that since he is not authorised to negotiate in terms of money, he would hand over the matter to their own legal team, the complaint copy reads.

However, the woman said that the nature of the response from the opposite party was “very casual”, an offer of serving pizza free of cost was nothing but a “mockery an insult to the social and financial status” of the complainant.