A Faridabad man, working at a construction company, has been arrested after he staged a robbery in an attempt to take revenge from his boss. Notably, the man identified as Vijay Pratap Dixit was upset with his boss for not giving him a salary hike, despite him having worked at the company for a long time. His employer had also once slapped him in public. Also Read - Hyderabad MBA Graduate Stages Robbery Drama, Steals Rs 8.5 Lakh For Girlfriend's Treatment; Arrested

The incident came to light on August 13, when police received a call from Dixit about a robbery near Bara Pulla Flyover in Delhi.

Telling the police a fake story, he said that around 1.30 pm, he collected Rs 2 lakh in cash and a cheque of Rs 10 lakh from his employer Nitin and on his instructions, he handed over the cash to company manager Ramesh Bhatia. He later handed over the cheque to Mahesh at Model Town here and collected Rs 10 lakh in cash from him and kept it inside his bag.

However, Dixit recounted that when he was on his way to Faridabad at around 6 PM, a man in Sarai Kale Khan area came from behind, threatened him with a blunt object and robbed Rs 10 lakh from his bag and fled with his mobile phone.

Based on a complaint lodged by Dixit, a case was registered, but when he was taken to recreate the scene of the crime, he started changing his statement and tried to frequently convince the investigators.

On finding contradictions in his statements, Dixit was examined again and during cross-questioning, he confessed to committing the crime to take revenge from Nitin.

“Dixit disclosed that he has been serving his employer for a very long time. Despite that, his employer is not increasing his salary and the earnings didn’t meet his needs. Once, his employer had slapped him and also let him down publicly. In revenge, he decided to teach him a lesson by usurping the collection money of his company and concocting a story of robbery before police and his employer,” the DCP said.

(With Agency inputs)