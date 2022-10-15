UPSSSC PET 2022 Exam: Chaos reigned in the state of Uttar Pradesh (UP) after a large crowd of students gathered at railway stations to travel to distant exam centres to take the UP-PET examination 2022. Videos of crowded train stations went viral on several social media platforms. The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) is scheduled to conduct the UP Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) exam 2022 on October 15 (today) and October 16, 2022.Also Read - Nainital Bank Recruitment 2022: Apply For 40 Management Trainees Posts at nainitalbank.co.in. Check Salary Here

BJP MP Varun Gandhi also slammed the Uttar Pradesh government for neither postponing the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) nor making “adequate transport arrangements” for students to reach exam centres in flood-affected areas of the state. “UP is in the grip of floods and more than 37 lakh students have appeared for the PET exam. The bigger challenge is reaching the center than solving the question paper. Despite the continuous demand of the students, neither the examination was postponed nor adequate traffic arrangements were made.Perhaps ‘aerial inspection’ does not show ‘ground issues’,” he tweeted. Also Read - Rajasthan NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 1 Registration Begins at rajneetug2022.in. Check Steps to Apply

यूपी बाढ़ की चपेट में हैं और 37 लाख से अधिक छात्र PET की परीक्षा देने निकले हैं। प्रश्नपत्र हल करने से बड़ी चुनौती सेंटर तक पहुँचना है। छात्रों की निरंतर माँग के बाद भी ना परीक्षा टाली गयी ना यातायात के पुख्ता इंतजाम किए गए। शायद ‘हवाई निरीक्षण’ से ‘जमीनी मुद्दे’ नहीं दिखते। pic.twitter.com/BXDmiFJ9N9 — Varun Gandhi (@varungandhi80) October 15, 2022

“Ground realities are perhaps not visible from aerial surveys,” he said, seemingly referring to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who had recently surveyed flood-affected areas. According to the Pilibhit MP, the state is in the “grip” of floods, and over 37 lakh students have come out to take the PET examination.

Earlier in a tweet, the Uttar Pradesh government stated, “Cheap domestic flights will begin soon in 11 cities across the state.” However, a student responded that people in the state are unable to travel by air and that the state government should instead arrange bus and train transportation for these candidates.

इसे देख आपको पॉजिटिव vibes aa रही? जो सड़क पर हैं उनसे पूछिए। मेरा भी एग्जाम पर हिम्मत नही निकलने की। 4 घंटे बाकी, 200 Km दूर जाना, ऊपर से डेंगू। pic.twitter.com/hxzAL0VNeT — S.Shaurya (@SShaurya19) October 15, 2022

As per various news reports, around 37 lakh candidates will appear for the examination. The examination is scheduled to be held in two shifts: the first shift will be held between 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Meanwhile, the second shift will be conducted from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM. The UP TET admit card was issued on October 1. Candidates can download their UP TET admit card by visiting the official website of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in.

