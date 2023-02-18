Home

21-Year-Old Man Sleeps With Contact Lens, Loses Vision | What is This Rare Flesh Eating Parasite That Cost Him His Eyesight

A young man from Florida lost his vision in one eye after a rare flesh eating parasite infected him.

Florida: Contact lens come as a boon for the ones specially wearing spectacles. We know how it is to carry those glasses in parties, adventures or when glasses fog while wearing masks. While several use it on a daily basis, a simplest of mistake can cost a lifetime. A similar case happened with a young 21-year-old man from Florida, USA. Mike Krumholz, lost vision in one of his eyes after he accidentlally slept wearing contact lens. Krumholz, had been wearing it for past seven years and never faced any issue. But on that one busy day, he took a nap and woke up with sever pink eye.

“I woke up and it felt like bad allergies or maybe even pink eye. I was misdiagnosed with HSV1 in my eye but after five different ophthalmologists and 2 cornea specialists visits, I was diagnosed with a very rare parasite in my eye called acanthamoeba keratitis,” the 21-year-old said in GoFundMe page he set up to raise money for his surgery and also to spread awareness.

According to the description on the page, he contracted it last month and soon lost complete vision in his right eye.

What is Acanthamoeba keratitis, rare flesh eating parasite?

According to the Centre of Disease Control (CDC) Acanthamoeba keratitis is a rare but serious infection of the eye that can result in permanent visual impairment or blindness. This infection is caused by a microscopic, free-living ameba (single-celled living organism) called Acanthamoeba.

Acanthamoeba keratitis infects the transparent outer covering of the eye called the cornea. Acanthamoeba amebas are very common in nature and can be found in bodies of water (for example, lakes and oceans), soil, and air. Acanthamoeba keratitis is most common in people who wear contact lenses, but anyone can develop the infection.

Symptoms

Eye pain

Eye redness

Blurred vision

Sensitivity to light

Sensation of something in the eye

Excessive tearing

How is it caused?

Storing and handling lenses improperly

Disinfecting lenses improperly (such as using tap water or homemade solutions to clean the lenses)

Swimming, using a hot tub, or showering while wearing lenses

Coming into contact with contaminated water

Having a history of trauma to the cornea

The symptoms of Acanthamoeba keratitis can be very similar to the symptoms of other eye infections. These symptoms, which can last for several weeks or months, may include.

