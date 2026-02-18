Home

US Ambassador Sergio Gor’s Bengaluru outing with BJP MP Tejasvi Surya goes viral; Watch

In a warm and welcoming gesture, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya hosted the newly appointed US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, during the diplomat’s first visit to Bengaluru. Praised as the “most incredible host,” Surya invited Gor to a traditional breakfast in Indiranagar, where they enjoyed iconic masala dosa and filter coffee, offering a taste of local cuisine to the ambassador.

