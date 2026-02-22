Home

US-based founder calls Delhi’s traffic ‘insane’ as he visits India Gate after AI Summit 2026

Viral News: The traffic in Delhi continues to be a major problem for commuters, travellers, locals, and everyone. Now that the AI India Impact Summit 2026 has ended in New Delhi, many people are sharing their experiences. The global event invited and attracted global leaders, technical expertise, and innovations under one roof for the advancement of artificial intelligence. A founder named Daniel Stephen Larson was also in the capital city for the summit. He’s the founder of a San Francisco-based company, Larson Legal. Larson posted on X the visuals of his visit to the popular tourist attraction spot, India Gate. Later, he called the traffic of the city ‘insane’. You can check the viral post here.

Viral post

Daniel Larson shared the pictures on his X account from India Gate.

India Gate pic.twitter.com/ffjzrg8WGD — Daniel Larson 蓝丹烨 (@daniel_s_larson) February 21, 2026

Later on the same day, the founder wrote, “I am staying in the area of New Delhi with all of the embassies and government agencies. It’s surprising to me how hard it is to walk around and the traffic is insane.” The statement of the founder greatly highlights the traffic issue of the national capital.

I am staying in the area of New Delhi with all of the embassies and government agencies. It’s surprising to me how hard it is to walk around and the traffic is insane. — Daniel Larson 蓝丹烨 (@daniel_s_larson) February 21, 2026

How’s social media reacting?

Social media users have flooded the comment section of the video. One user commented, “In Delhi, best place to go for a walk is on the treadmill,” and another wrote, “Mind you that’s still the only part where you can still walk in Delhi lol.”

The third comment read, “Dear Daniel, this is what you experienced in the most upscale & secure area of Delhi, just imagine what it would be like in rest of the city. Problem seems to be population density, lack of maintained pedestrian paths & lack of road safety enforcement. It’s a lawless free run.”

