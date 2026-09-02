US company appeals to thief to bring back 40,000 pounds of stolen beer, offers 18-day ‘no questions asked’ deal | Viral

Pabst Blue Ribbon, a US-based beer company, took to social media to ask an alleged thief to return 40,000 pounds of stolen beer within 18 days, with “no questions asked”.

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Pabst Blue Ribbon shared a post on Instagram announcing that around 40,000 pounds of its beer had been stolen. Image Credit: pabstblueribbon/Instagram

After nearly 18,000 kg of beer was stolen, a US beer company has made an unusual appeal on social media, giving the alleged thief 18 days to return the massive haul without facing any questions.

Texas-based beer brand Pabst Blue Ribbon took to Instagram to reveal that around 40,000 pounds of its beer had been stolen. Its unusual appeal soon caught the internet’s attention, prompting KitKat to join in with a playful reference to its own recent chocolate heist.

What did the post reveal?

Taking to social media, Pabst Blue Ribbon shared a post on Instagram announcing that around 40,000 pounds of its beer had been stolen. A delivery truck marked with the word “STOLEN” in bold letters was featured in the post. The accompanying caption made it clear that the beer had actually been stolen and that the company was seeking help online to track down the missing shipment.

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“To the thief: we don’t fault you for wanting to brag to your friends how much PBR you have, we just wish you obtained it the honourable way,” the company wrote. The company gave an ultimatum to the thief to return the ‘truckload of beer’ while offering a reward to anyone who could help solve the case.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pabst Blue Ribbon (@pabstblueribbon)

“Pabst is officially starting the clock now – you have exactly 18 days and 44 minutes to return our truckload of beer, no questions asked. Leading up to that time, we will be offering a reward to anyone who can help us solve this mystery.”

And just in case anyone thought the whole thing was a marketing stunt, Pabst added: “P.S. this is real and we are deadly serious.”

According to police, the alleged thief arrived at an Anheuser-Busch distribution centre in Montclair on August 17 with fraudulent documents and managed to take a shipment valued at $25,000 (18,500 pounds). The consignment was headed for San Diego. The stolen haul included around 34,000 cans weighing roughly 40,000 pounds.

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KitKat also took a cheeky jibe at PBR’s post. Referring to its own high-profile theft from earlier this year, it stated, “I know a thing or two about these kinds of things.” Nearly 12 tonnes of KitKat bars were stolen while travelling from a Nestle factory in Italy toward Poland.

Internet reactions

Reactions were quick to follow with one of the users commenting, “Is the reward all the beer in the truck?” Meanwhile another wrote, “I don’t have the truck but I’m pretty sure I’ve drunk 40K pounds of beer for the love of the game.”

A third user wrote, “Don’t worry we are on the lookout *BURP*” Another user wrote, “If I see something I sure as hell won’t say something. Happy hunting boys.”