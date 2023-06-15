Home

US’ ‘Dancing Dad’ Recreates Vicky’s Kaushal’s Performance On Obsessed; Internet Goes Bonkers

Ricky Pond, who is popular for his high-energy performances, dropped a video on Instagram which shows him grooving to the song Obsessed.

The video has garnered over 2 lakh views.

A popular Punjabi song Obsessed, by Riar Saab and Abhijay Sharma, has everyone grooving to it; all thanks to Vicky Kaushal. Wondering why the actor is being associated with the song? While Obsessed was quite popular since its release, Vicky’s uber-cool dance moves made it viral on social media. The actor left his fans mesmerised when he recreated the dance routine while promoting his film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke with Sara Ali Khan. Since then, the song’s popularity seems to have gone beyond imagination. Now, the ‘dancing dad’ of the US has also stepped in with his recreation of the actor’s viral ‘Obsessed’ dance.

Two days back, Ricky Pond, who is popular for his viral dance videos, dropped a video on Instagram which shows his infectious energy as he grooves to the song Obsessed. In the video, he can be seen recreating Vicky’s killer dance steps with a huge grin on his face.

Ricky Pond’s Obsessed Performance

Ricky Pond captioned his video, “So many of you were obsessed with getting me to do it. Here’s my recreation of Vicky Kaushal viral ‘Obsessed’ dance, and I hope you’re obsessed!” Since being shared on Instagram, the video has amassed more than 2 lakh views.

As for the reactions, let’s just say that the internet is “obsessed” with Pond’s performance. He completely won over his followers with the clip. While some advised him to settle in India, others complimented for his unmatchable skills. An Instagram account wrote, “You are almost an Indian now…you should settle here.”

Another commented, “Woow you did it so well Ricky.”

“Really obsessed,” an account remarked.

One user commented, “You’re amazing dude..! Keep rocking. Lots of love from India.”

Vicky Kaushal’s Obsessed Performance

Earlier this month, a video of Vicky Kaushal performing live at an event went crazy viral. In the video, the Masaan star can be seen vibing to the song Obsessed on a fan’s request. The audience went crazy as Vicky set fire to the stage.



Sara Ali Khan, who was also present at the event, was completely awestruck on watching her co-star ace the moves and cheered him on. The video inspired a lot of people to come up with their own version of the song.

