New US Diwali stamp features rangoli by Indian artist; second since 2016 | Viral

A new stamp from the United States Postal Service celebrates Diwali, showing a vibrant rangoli created by an Indian artist.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/viral/us-diwali-stamp-features-rangoli-by-indian-artist-second-since-2016-viral-8542450/ Copy

A Diwali stamp has been unveiled by the US Postal Service. Image Credit: @USAndIndia/X

The United States Postal Service (USPS) has released a new Diwali stamp showing a vibrant rangoli designed by an Indian artist. It is just the second stamp the American postal service has devoted to the festival, following the first in 2016.

The new design was recently shared by the US Embassy in India on its official X account, which drew attention to the special Diwali edition. The post read, “Celebrate the festival of lights. Did you know? The U.S. Postal Service just issued a Forever stamp celebrating Diwali!”

https://t.co/BZbefk1GNk — U.S. Embassy India (@USAndIndia) November 5, 2026

The stamp features a lively rangoli against a purple background. The art has been created by Indian artist Sangita Bhutada, who has practiced the traditional art form for nearly three decades. Notably, Bhutada’s rangoli measured eight feet in diameter and took between eight and 10 days to complete. Photographer Bijay Dixit captured the artwork, while Jennifer Arnold designed the stamp.

Also Read | Diwali, Chhath Special Trains: Indian Railways deploys over 100 trains, including Vande Bharat, for passengers – Check names, routes, dates and timings

Unveiled at the Embassy of India in Washington, DC, on October 21, 2026, the stamp has been printed in a run of around 20 million, with 20 per sheet. A Forever stamp is a type of postage stamp that remains valid for the current First-Class Mail one-ounce letter rate, even if postal charges increase in the future. This means customers can use it without having to pay the difference after a price revision.

First Diwali stamp issued in 2016

This comes after the postal service’s first Diwali stamp, which was issued in New York on October 5, 2016. According to the official USPS announcement, that design was a photograph of a traditional lit diya surrounded by flower petals on a shimmering golden background, with the lamp standing for the triumph of good over evil that Diwali celebrates.

The 2016 stamp was designed by Greg Breeding and used a photograph by Sally Andersen-Bruce. This year’s rangoli design shows the festival in a different light, and it is the second Diwali stamp from the postal service.

Internet reacts to Diwali stamp

Social media users responded to the embassy’s post too, and many welcomed the gesture and wished everyone a happy festive season.

Also Read | Diwali Gift: Tamil Nadu residents to get 10 essential vegetables for Rs 100 under CM Vijay’s Vetri scheme – Details here

One of the users wrote, “This might make me send postcards this Diwali. Thanks for sharing!” Meanwhile, another wrote, “This is foolish when usa is bleeding from inside and backstabbed due block commies and jihadis votes ,you are celebrating dipavali ,this entire vote fiasco is caused by visa frauds and immgration, it is bad for free world, business stock market and very bad for India’s security.”