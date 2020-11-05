Chennai: As Americans and the rest of the world are anxiously waiting for the results of the US Presidential elections, residents of Thulasendrapuram, a village in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruvarur district, the ancestral village of Kamala Harris are rooting for the US vice-presidential candidate. Also Read - Joe Biden Creates History With Most Votes Cast for US Presidential Candidate, Breaks Barack Obama's Record

In order to show their support, many villagers came together to make ‘rangolis’ on Thursday. The special colourful rangoli drawn by a few women in the village sports the message ‘We Wish Kamala Harris’ along with a thumbs-up sign. Not only that, flex boards and banners sporting photographs of Harris and wishing her victory have been pasted all around the village. Also Read - US Election Results 2020: As Joe Biden Inches Closer to Victory, Donald Trump Files Lawsuits in 3 States & Seeks Recount in Wisconsin

"We believe that after winning US Elections 2020, she'll come and meet us," said a local.

Prior to this, special victory prayers were also held for her at a temple in the village, Free idli and sambhar were distributed to all and posters were decked on the roads, wishing her luck ahead of the elections.

The village has been in limelight ever since Democratic candidate Joe Biden chosen Kamla Harris as his running mate and Vice Presidential nominee.

Harris was born to a Jamaican father and an Indian mother Shyamala Gopalan, who was born in Chennai before she moved to the US for further study. Harris’s maternal grandfather was born in Thulasenthirapuram, located about 320 km south of the city of Chenna

California Senator Harris, if elected, would be the first woman vice president ever for the US. Harris is the first Indian-American to be elected district attorney of San Francisco, the first South Asian American to become a US senator and if elected, she will be the first person of Indian descent to hold a major political office in the United States.

