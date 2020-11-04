Kanye West, the Grammy-winning hip-hop artist who ran for president in the 2020 US Election, cast a vote for himself on Tuesday after an erratic campaign in what he said was his first time voting in a presidential election. Also Read - US Election 2020: Pro & Anti-Trump Protesters Take to Streets as Results Favour Biden; Police Fear Unrest

“The first vote of my life We are here to serve We pray for every servant leader in the world,” the hip-hop icon put out a series of tweets. In another post, he wrote “Keep believing Kanye 2020” sharing a video of his ballot with his own name on it. Also Read - US Election 2020: 24 Hours Since Voting Ended, Battleground States Continue to Count Ballots | Key Points

The first vote of my life We are here to serve We pray for every servant leader in the world 🕊 pic.twitter.com/UWSrKslCt1 — ye (@kanyewest) November 3, 2020

Last month, in an interview with podcaster Joe Rogan, Kanye said he believes in world peace, and says he is a great leader.

“There couldn’t be a better time to put a visionary in the captain’s chair. I’m not here to down (President Donald) Trump or down (Democratic nominee Joe) Biden, I’m just here to express why God has called me to take this position. I’m a great leader because I listen and I’m empathetic. I do believe in world peace,” he told Rogan.

The rapper’s presidential campaign was heavily criticised ever since the music mogul launched his bid. Democrats feared that Kanye West, who ran as an independent, aligned with the Republicans.

West is on the ballot in 12 US states, including Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Utah and Vermont.