New Delhi: As millions of Americans voted to choose their desired presidential candidate on Tuesday's Election Day, Hollywood celebrities like Kate Beckinsale, Chelsea Handler, Jennifer Lopez, Kendall Jenner, Lizzo and many others stripped down to urge voters to exercise their voting right and go out to vote in the US Elections 2020.

Posing with their 'I Voted' stickers, wearing the American flag and using various unique ways, the famous faces encouraged voters to vote to decide whether to re-elect President Donald Trump or his Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

Let's have a look at some of the trending posts:

The trending posts from the stars came just weeks after actor Mark Ruffalo, comedians Amy Schumer, Sarah Silverman and Chris Rock, and supermodel Naomi Campbell featured in a video that’s being widely shared on social media. In the video, the celebrities stripped for a public campaign titled ‘Naked Ballot’ to remind people to send their mail-in ballots properly.

The campaign video was made to bring attention to the “naked ballot” laws. The stars explained the concept of the laws in 16 US states that require voters to insert their mail-in ballots into two separate envelopes — one inside of the other and in a specific order — for their votes to be counted and that the failure to do so is an error called ‘naked ballot’ where the votes will be considered void.

Other celebrities who also featured in the unclothed PSA included Tiffany Haddish, model Naomi Campbell, Sacha Baron Cohen as his character, Borat, and Ryan Michelle Bathe.