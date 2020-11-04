New Delhi: As millions of Americans voted to choose their desired presidential candidate on Tuesday’s Election Day, Hollywood celebrities like Kate Beckinsale, Chelsea Handler, Jennifer Lopez, Kendall Jenner, Lizzo and many others stripped down to urge voters to exercise their voting right and go out to vote in the US Elections 2020. Also Read - US Election 2020: Pro & Anti-Trump Protesters Take to Streets as Results Favour Biden; Police Fear Unrest
Posing with their 'I Voted' stickers, wearing the American flag and using various unique ways, the famous faces encouraged voters to vote to decide whether to re-elect President Donald Trump or his Democratic challenger Joe Biden.
Let's have a look at some of the trending posts:
When I think of this country I don’t think of its laws I think of its people. I think about how we were raised to be patriotic of violence, propaganda & war. I think about how this country is owned by the oppressor and how the oppressed are locked in a valley of capitalism. But I also think of the young people who refuse to be spoon fed mistruths. I think of the elders who bucked against hateful prejudices even when it felt impossible…. Because of you, I’m still hopeful. I believe in a country that teaches the true history so we can better understand where we live and how we can do better. I believe in a country that listens to the cries of the protester and doesn’t politicize death. I believe in restoration of this beautiful land and respecting the communities of people who owned America before colonizers renamed it. I believe in fairness, equality, a complete removal of religion in places where it does not belong. Let religion live in the churches and places of worship… the quiet prayer rooms, the joyful congregations.. and out of Congress. I believe in so much, and if I believe it one day I can see it. It may not be tomorrow it may not be today, but it will be one day if we stay activated. We the people, ALL the people, deserve it. Today’s the last day to vote. Stay in line, stay determined and thank YOU for voting.
The trending posts from the stars came just weeks after actor Mark Ruffalo, comedians Amy Schumer, Sarah Silverman and Chris Rock, and supermodel Naomi Campbell featured in a video that’s being widely shared on social media. In the video, the celebrities stripped for a public campaign titled ‘Naked Ballot’ to remind people to send their mail-in ballots properly.
The campaign video was made to bring attention to the “naked ballot” laws. The stars explained the concept of the laws in 16 US states that require voters to insert their mail-in ballots into two separate envelopes — one inside of the other and in a specific order — for their votes to be counted and that the failure to do so is an error called ‘naked ballot’ where the votes will be considered void.
Other celebrities who also featured in the unclothed PSA included Tiffany Haddish, model Naomi Campbell, Sacha Baron Cohen as his character, Borat, and Ryan Michelle Bathe.