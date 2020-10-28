Ahead of 2020 presidential elections next week, President Donald Trump’s website was defaced for a brief period on Tuesday. The website was reverted to its original content within a few minutes of the hack taking place. Also Read - Momentous Day for America, Says Trump as Amy Coney Barrett Confirmed to US Supreme Court in Senate Vote

A message posted on the upcoming events page of Donaldjtrump.com said that the world had ‘had enough’ of the ‘fake news’ spread by Trump. The message claimed of having access to “classified information” that the “trump-gov is involved in the origin of the coronavirus”.

The hackers also claimed to have dirt on Trump and posted details of a cryptocurrency account people could transfer funds to if they wanted to see the information released publicly.

”This site was seized. The world has had enough of the fake-news spread by President Donald J. Trump.It is time to allow the world to know the truth”, the message read.

Notably, the defacing of the website was first spotted by New York Times cybersecurity reporter Nicole Perlroth and later many posted the screenshots of the hacked website.

The Trump campaign, however, said there was no exposure to sensitive data because none of it is actually stored on the site.

“Earlier this evening, the Trump campaign website was defaced and we are working with law enforcement authorities to investigate the source of the attack. There was no exposure to sensitive data because none of it is actually stored on the site. The website has been restored,” campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh said in a statement.