Seems like US President Donald Trump’s meltdown over the election results has given climate activist, Greta Thunberg the perfect opportunity to exact her revenge. Notably, in December 2019, Trump had told Thunberg to work on her “anger management problem” and to “go to an old-fashioned movie with a friend”, when she was named TIME magazine’s person of the year. Also Read - US Election 2020: ‘Stop The Count,’ Tweets Trump as Biden Inches Closer to Victory

Remember this tweet?

So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill! https://t.co/M8ZtS8okzE — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2019

Now, 11 months later, Greta used the exact same words to mock Trump, after he blurted baseless allegations of voter fraud. On Wednesday, Trump said he wanted “all voting” to stop, and the Trump campaign announced it was pursuing court actions to stop ballot counting and prevent the counting of absentee ballots.

“So ridiculous. Donald must work on his Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill, Donald, Chill!” the 17-year-old tweeted Thursday, responding to a tweet from the president that said, “STOP THE COUNT!”

So ridiculous. Donald must work on his Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Donald, Chill! https://t.co/4RNVBqRYBA — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) November 5, 2020

Thunberg’s tweet has gone viral, surpassing Trump’s in both likes and retweets and Greta has been trending on Twitter.

Notably, in October, Thunberg had endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden, who has pledged to return the U.S. to the Paris climate accord.

On Thursday, the US formally left the Paris Agreement, marking the only nation among nearly 200 signatories that abandoned this global agenda on combating climate change. Trump had announced in June 2017 that his country would leave the Paris Agreement.