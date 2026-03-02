Home

US F-15 jet crashes in Kuwait, both pilots eject safely; Kuwait says several US military aircraft had crashed; Watch video

Video shows the fighter jet engulfed in flames.

New Delhi: A US F-15 fighter jet crashed in Kuwait on Monday, 02 March 2026. Videos of the plane crashing and the injured pilot being carried in a car have surfaced on social media. Following the F-15 crash, the Kuwaiti Ministry of Defense stated that “several” US aircraft had crashed. While it’s unclear how many crashed, video of one aircraft falling from the sky has emerged. Officials said the pilots managed to eject before the plane crashed.

No casualties

A spokesperson for the Kuwaiti Ministry of Defense said in a statement that several US military aircraft have crashed. However, there were no casualties and all crew members are safe. The spokesperson added that the crew was evacuated through a search and rescue process and taken to a hospital for further medical evaluation.

Hit by friendly fire?

The Kuwaiti Ministry stated that coordination with US forces and joint technical measures were taken following the jet crash. Kuwaiti authorities are continuing an investigation to determine the cause of the crash. Initial reports suggest the jet, which crashed on Monday morning, was hit by friendly fire after colliding with a Patriot air defense battery.

Jet went into tailspin

Video from Kuwait shows the fighter jet engulfed in flames before going into a tailspin. Analysis revealed the aircraft crashed about 10 kilometers from Ali Al Salem Air Base, a major US military base in Kuwait. No official confirmation has yet been issued regarding the crash.

Many Arab countries, including Kuwait, are currently affected by the ongoing fighting between Iran and Israel. In response to US and Israeli attacks, Iran has targeted Arab countries where US military bases are located.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.