A man from Minnesota in the United States has just set a new record for the world’s tallest full mohawk in the Guinness World Records which stands at 108.2 centimetres or 42.5 inches. Also Read - Watch: Chennai Man Attempts to Break Guinness World Record By Solving Rubik's Cubes Underwater in Single Breath!

Joseph Grisamore, a resident of Park Rapids in Minnesota, had reportedly tried to break the record twice before this, the first in 2007 and then in 2013. However, during his first attempt, he was reluctant and afraid to shave the sides of his head. Finally, in 2020, he succeeded!

Joseph revealed he just let his hair grow out naturally and has not shaved his hair since 2013 to achieve the record.

It takes Grisamore around an hour to set up his mohawk, for which he takes the help of his wife or a hairdresser. The stylists said it took a half can of Got2B Glued Blasting Hair Spray to make Grisamore’s hair remain vertical.

“My favourite thing about the mohawk is just the rarity of it,” Joseph told Guinness World Records.

But this lengthy hairdo comes with its own price!

“I’ll admit that peoples’ reactions are pretty priceless too. I’m 6’1 tall, and my mohawk is pushing 4 feet now. Doors aren’t over 7’ tall, ceilings 9’, and cars are impossible to get into – so I’m limited to where and how I move around when I’m all done up, but the crowd usually comes to me,” he added.

Talking about the record, Grisamore said, “I feel like I’m the Mohawk King of the world”. Jokingly making a remark, he added, “The best hair advice I can give for men is… don’t cut your hair”.

Joseph reportedly works as a frontline worker at a healthcare facility in Minnesota.