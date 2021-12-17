Miami: A man who insisted that wearing a red thong instead of a face mask was forced to disembark a United Airlines flight in Florida, local reports said on Thursday. The 38-year-old man, Adam Jenne, was asked to leave the aircraft before it took off from Fort Lauderdale airport.Also Read - Delhi: 26 Passengers on Air France Flight to Paris Asked to Disembark Voluntarily | Watch

He told a local news channel that he wanted to show the “absurdity” of forcing passengers to wear masks on planes to comply with COVID regulations while allowing them to be removed to eat and drink on board.

A video of the incident that took place on Wednesday, filmed by another passenger, showed the crew informing the passenger that he would not be able to stay on board if he kept the thong on his face. After some discussion, he finally left his seat.

Florida man banned from United Airlines for wearing a thong as a mask 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/siIPmGe9d4 — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) December 17, 2021

Jenne said he had worn underwear on his face during previous flights, and told the air crew that “it is a mask, doing its job.”‘

United Airlines said in a statement that “the customer clearly wasn’t in compliance with the federal mask mandate and we appreciate that our team addressed the issue on the ground prior to takeoff, avoiding any potential disruptions on the air.”

(With inputs from AFP)