Trending News: A man from the US is setting a whole new standard for flexing about impressive ‘work experience’ on LinkedIn. Len Markidan, who’s a Chief Marketing Officer at Podia, according to his LinkedIn Bio, has the usual profile when you first see it. But when you scroll down to his experience section, things get really interesting.Also Read - Viral Video: Bride Gets Pet Dog Ready In Matching Outfit For Wedding, Netizens Say Adorable. Watch

After the latest job description at Podia, his profile says he is an ‘Advertising Target’ at Facebook since July 2004. The strange job title has an even funnier job description. “Recruited as early user for my experience with having an @edu email address. Received a “Facebook Beanie” award for performance in 2006 March Madness bracket. Consistently retargeted by F500 brands such as Samsung, Procter & Gamble, and Verizon.” Also Read - Viral Video: Groom Enters With Star Wars Themed Baarat, Dances On Punjabi Beats With Light Saber. Watch

His next ‘company and job title’ says that he is also a ‘Prime Member at Amazon from February 2008 till present’. “Increased order volume by 823% over 7 years. Researched diverse product catalog, spanning departments from Simplehuman bag liners to cat food. Regularly reported on product quality using review portal,” reads his job description at Amazon. Also Read - Viral Video: Alligator Gives Man Leaf From His Mouth, Takes Selfie With Him. Watch

If you think working for three companies is impressive, it gets even better. His LinkedIn resume says he is also an ‘Uncertified Genius” in Apple leading “remote tech support for older family members throughout the country” and had “once put off software update for over 8 months.”

It doesn’t stop here as the multi-talented man added two more big names in his profile – Netlfix and Google. As an ‘Account Manager” on Netflix, Markidan is “responsible for managing and paying for accounts shared by 5 globally distributed family members.” He is a “multi year recipient” of movie suggestions he has already watched.

Netizens were left in splits after reading his work experience and the man’s profile was epic. A social media user the hilarious ‘Job experience’ section saying, “The best thing I have ever seen!”. “He’s truly a genius”, a user commented. “Very well played” another user commented on the post.