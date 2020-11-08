New Delhi: Soon after Joe Biden was announced the winner of the 2020 US presidential race, his granddaughter Naomi Biden posted a sweet snapshot of a family hug in which Biden can be seen lovingly embraced by his grandchildren. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Calls Joe Biden 'Gajni', Says 'He Won't Last More Than 1 Year', Praises Kamala Harris

Biden’s oldest grandchild Naomi posted the photo in her Twitter accounted and captioned it with just the date, “11.07.20.” According to a New York Post report, the snapshot was taken just after his grandchildren told him of his electoral victory. Also Read - US President-elect Joe Biden to Provide American Citizenship to Over 5 Lakh Indians, Likely to Raise H-1B Visa Limit | Key Points

According to NBC, the President-elect and his wife, Jill, were enjoying the warm fall weather on their backyard patio Saturday morning when from inside their home, a chorus of applause erupted. Biden’s grandchildren, watching as his victory was announced on television, rushed to share the news with the grandparents. “Pop, Pop! We won!” the grandchildren told the now-president-elect, the NBC News reported.

In an earlier post, Naomi Biden also tweeted an old picture of young Joe Biden with his wife Dr. Jill Biden with the caption, “They’ve come a long, long, way together.”

Naomi’s photo tweets has not only started trending over social media but the photos filled with pure joy has also made the netizens emotional. Naomi is the oldest of Biden’s grandchildren and is the daughter of Hunter Biden. She is named after Hunter’s sister, Naomi Christina, who was killed in a car crash with her mother in 1971.

Let’s have a look at how Twitterati reacted to the photo of their celebration:

This photo of normal family interaction just made me cry. The jacket hanging on the banister in the background, the love of family shining through non-staged, a candid photo of messy ponytails, tee shirts and jeans, arms around a much beloved patriarch. This is everything! — Terri Azie (@terriazie) November 7, 2020

This pic gives me overwhelming joy & hope. Congratulations, #PresidentElectJoeBiden & the entire Biden family, including DOTUS-elects Champ & Major!! pic.twitter.com/kUbXD844bx — Ashley Osborne 🌱🛹 (@ashleyjb33) November 7, 2020

OMG, Naomi, thank you so much for sharing this! And thank you for sharing your grandfather with us. Please thank your entire family for their profound service to our country! I can’t imagine how proud you all are. 🇺🇸♥️#FirstFamily #BidenHarrisToEndThisNightmare pic.twitter.com/EeAczH3t3j — Fair&Balanced (@BreatheB4USpeak) November 7, 2020