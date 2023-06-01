Home

US Presidential Candidate Vivek Ramaswamy Is Not Happy About Elon Musk’s China Visit

The politician expressed his deep concern and dissatisfaction with Musk's comments on the US-China relationship.

Vivek Ramaswamy has accused China of using American business leaders as puppets.

Vivek Ramaswamy, US presidential candidate and Republican leader, has expressed concern over Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s recent visit to China. Ramaswamy has shared a video in which he openly criticised the Tesla CEO and his recent remarks concerning China. The politician expressed his deep concern and dissatisfaction with Musk’s comments on the US-China relationship.

According to a government statement, Musk expressed opposition to the decoupling of the United States from China at a meeting with China’s Foreign Minister Qin Gang, noting that the interests of the two countries are interwoven.

Vivek Ramaswamy expressed deep concern referring to Musk’s remarks and said, “It’s deeply concerning that Elon Musk met with China’s foreign minister yesterday to oppose decoupling and referred to the U.S. & Communist China as ‘conjoined twins’.” He further highlighted the fact that Tesla’s VP in China reposted Musk’s statement on Weibo, a popular social media platform in China, but curiously not in the United States.

I’m breaking an unspoken rule in the GOP, but I call it like I see it: it’s deeply concerning that @elonmusk met with China’s foreign minister yesterday to oppose decoupling and referred to the U.S. & Communist China as “conjoined twins.” Tesla’s VP in China reposted that… pic.twitter.com/UD26pweilX — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) May 31, 2023

The Republican leader accused China of utilising prominent American business leaders as puppets to advance their own agenda. Vivek Ramaswamy stated, “I’ve been one of the most vocal supporters of Elon’s effort to transform Twitter, but it’s a real risk to the U.S. when the CCP turns our most prominent business leaders & celebrities – Tim Cook, Larry Fink, LeBron James, Elon Musk – into puppets to advance their agenda.” Ramaswamy believed that this dynamic tilts the global perception scales in China’s favour and expressed his disappointment that the tactic appears to be working.

On his visit to China, Elon Musk lauded the country’s “vitality and promise” when meeting with the country’s ministers. The details of the discussions have not been made public yet. The Chinese industry ministry stated that the Tesla boss and the head of the ministry, Jin Zhuanglong, discussed the development of electric vehicles and related automobiles.

Prior to his visit, Elon Musk had already expressed intentions to expand Tesla’s business in China. His visit is particularly significant given Tesla facing increasing competition from Chinese-made electric vehicles. There is also uncertainty surrounding the expansion plans of its Shanghai plant.

In the next few days, Musk is expected to meet with senior Chinese officials and visit Tesla’s Shanghai plant. The meetings and conversations are significant for Tesla’s future operations in China, as the firm navigates tough competition and strives to strengthen its position in the Chinese market.

While Elon Musk has refrained from making public statements thus far, his meetings with Chinese officials and comments on the US-China relationship could have implications for Tesla’s operations and the larger geopolitical landscape.

