New Delhi: With the US Election Day right around the corner, a 93-year-old woman from Minneapolis had a special request in her obituary for her mourners: Do not vote for Donald Trump. And, this specific request has been making rounds, as it received admiration of some users and condemnation from others. Also Read - US Presidential Debate 2020 Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Donald Trump-Joe Biden Final Round of Faceoff | Check Details
Georgia May Adkins, a resident of Inver Grove Heights in Minnesota, died of a stroke on September 28 at United Hospital in in St. Paul and her last wishes were detailed in two obituaries published in The St. Paul Pioneer Press. Also Read - Kamala Harris' Niece Tweets Image Depicting Aunt as Goddess Durga, Hindu Groups Seek Apology
Her obituaries included how she wanted to be cremated and then honored with a church service on October 16 by observing all COVID-19 protocols. “In lieu of flowers, Georgia preferred that you do not vote for Trump,” read the last line of one of her obituaries. Also Read - US Election 2020 Latest Updates: Donald Trump, Joe Biden Mics to be Muted During Final Debate, President Objects
As per reports, one of Adkins’s grandchild commented on a Facebook post, saying that her late grandmother was “fierce everyday and remains so through her legacy.”
Adkins is reportedly survived by six children, three daughters, two stepdaughters and a son.
Here’s how Twitterati reacted to her obituary: