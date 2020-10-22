New Delhi: With the US Election Day right around the corner, a 93-year-old woman from Minneapolis had a special request in her obituary for her mourners: Do not vote for Donald Trump. And, this specific request has been making rounds, as it received admiration of some users and condemnation from others. Also Read - US Presidential Debate 2020 Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Donald Trump-Joe Biden Final Round of Faceoff | Check Details

Georgia May Adkins, a resident of Inver Grove Heights in Minnesota, died of a stroke on September 28 at United Hospital in in St. Paul and her last wishes were detailed in two obituaries published in The St. Paul Pioneer Press.

Her obituaries included how she wanted to be cremated and then honored with a church service on October 16 by observing all COVID-19 protocols. "In lieu of flowers, Georgia preferred that you do not vote for Trump," read the last line of one of her obituaries.

As per reports, one of Adkins’s grandchild commented on a Facebook post, saying that her late grandmother was “fierce everyday and remains so through her legacy.”

Adkins is reportedly survived by six children, three daughters, two stepdaughters and a son.

Here’s how Twitterati reacted to her obituary:

“In lieu of flowers do not vote for Trump”.

What a powerful Legacy Georgia May Adkins has left. Think about her last request for a minute, in lieu of flowers do not vote for Trump. https://t.co/1729quPw0H — Claire (@CH80541430) October 22, 2020

I Wish I’d Have Known Georgia May Adkins. A Woman Of Great Sensibility! In Her Obituary, 93-year-old Inver Grove Heights Woman Asks Voters To NOT Vote For Trump. pic.twitter.com/5GXrxwOgoE — Joshua Cohen (@ArtModern) October 22, 2020

Georgia May Adkins is my HERO. She went out like a G. She loved this country so much. Her last words were “don’t vote for trump”. #BidenHarris2020Landslide https://t.co/KjSc2VNUe4 — Joshuah (@mynakedtruth1) October 22, 2020

Georgia May Adkins, it was a delight to grant your final wish. Rest In Peace, fierce sister! — Khrissy Choate 👊🏻 Vote Biden, save America (@KhrissyChoate) October 22, 2020