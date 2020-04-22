As countries around the world practice social distancing and stay at home in the wake of Covid-19 threat, many Americans however are now demanding re-opening the economy and protesting anti-lockdown measures in the country. Also Read - Aayush Sharma Says Living at Salman Khan's Panvel Farmhouse is a Wildlife Safari Experience

One of them is US lawmaker, Dan Patrick, the Lieutenant Governor of the state of Texas, who defended the decision to reopen the state's economy amid the coronavirus pandemic, saying that 'there are more important things than living.'

"And what I said when I was with you that night, there are more important things than living. And that's saving this country for my children and my grandchildren and saving this country for all of us," Patrick said on Monday night.

TX Lt Gov Dan Patrick: "There are more important things than living … I dont want to die, nobody wants to die but man we've got to take some risks" pic.twitter.com/dRTF8Moav4 — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) April 21, 2020

Patrick also added that he would turn 70 the coming week and that he didn’t fear COVID-19, but feared that stay-at-home orders and economic upheaval would destroy ‘the American way of life.’

“I don’t want to die, nobody wants to die, but we (have) got to take some risk and get back in the game and get this country back up and running.”

Making such comments are not new to him. Last month, Patrick had faced backlash after he declared in a TV interview that he and other senior citizens might be willing to die to save the economy.

As of April 21, there are 19,400 positive coronavirus cases and 495 deaths.

“In Texas we have 29 million people, we have lost 495,” he said. “Every life is valuable, but 500 people out of 29 million and we are locked down and we are crushing the average worker, we are crushing small business, we are crushing the markets, we are crushing this country.”