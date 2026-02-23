Home

US tech founder calls Delhi’s embassy zone traffic ‘Insane’ – Internet fires back with sharp reactions

A US tech founder attending the India AI Summit sparked online debate after calling Delhi’s embassy zone traffic “insane,” triggering sharp, humorous, and patriotic reactions across social media platforms.

Delhi erupted in memes and local angst online after Daniel Stephen Larson, a founder from the United States, shared his initial thoughts on trying to walk around the streets of the Indian capital while attending the India AI Impact Summit 2026.

Larson took to X, formerly Twitter, to joke that walking in Delhi is “kinda hard” and expressed his disbelief at how “INSANE” traffic flow is around the New Delhi embassy area.

While attending a major event with global leaders like Sam Altman and PM Modi, Larson made an honest observation on his first day in Delhi that prompted thousands of comments on X.

“Traffic In Delhi Is Insane…”

“I’m staying in Chanakyapuri which is literally the embassy district. You’d think that traffic would not suck that much in that neighborhood with all of the wide boulevards and expat diplomats but it does,” wrote Larson on X.

I am staying in the area of New Delhi with all of the embassies and government agencies. It’s surprising to me how hard it is to walk around and the traffic is insane. — Daniel Larson 蓝丹烨 (@daniel_s_larson) February 21, 2026

Many Twitter users found humor in Larson’s hot take. Some residents used the chance to roast the Silicon Valley entrepreneur by reminded him that if the diplomatic area of Delhi is this bad for pedestrians, what’s the rest of the city like?

Others Tried To Warn Him Off Walking In Delhi

“If you find walking in Chanakyapuri challenging… try navigating your way through Chandni Chowk,” read one reply under Larson’s now viral post.

Chanakyapuri is known to be one of the more pedestrian-friendly areas of Delhi due to its wide roads. Many of Delhi’s foreign embassies are located here as well as dense foliage and numerous coffee shops.

Larson who is the founder and CEO of Neota Logic, a San Francisco-based legal technology firm, may have only given the city a few hours to impress him when he took the trip.

Other Tweets From Delhi Show That He Has Enjoyed His Visit

Despite the misguided take that got him in trouble with Delhiites everywhere, Larson has shared some positive thoughts on his time in India as well.

From “magic” cuisine that “tastes like Disneyland levels of happiness and delight” to the iconic India Gate, Larson’s trip to India has been filled with memorable experiences outside of DD-area traffic.

