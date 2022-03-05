About a month ago, tech billionaire Elon Musk reportedly offered USD 5,000 to 19-year-old Jack Sweeney for taking down the Twitter account that tracked the location of his private jet. The Tesla CEO reached out to the Twitter user @ElonJet, Jack Sweeney, via DMs as the account was a “security risk” because he did not “love the idea of being shot by a nutcase”. The college student was keeping tabs on Elon Musk’s private life and of many other high-profile figures.Also Read - 'Normalise Relations With Russia': Putin Urges Neighbours Not To Escalate Tensions Amid Ukraine Invasion

As Russia continues to wage war in Ukraine, the Florida teenager has started posting the movements of planes associated with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Also Read - 'Somebody In Russia Has To Take Him Out': US Senator Calls For A 'Brutus' To Assassinate Putin

Sweeney has been tweeting the live location of aircraft owned by Russian oligarchs, along with the planes that are associated with Putin. He has created Twitter bot accounts, @RUOligarchJets and @Putinjet, through which he frequently lets people know where the private aircraft of Russian billionaires and the President are. Also Read - Elon Musk Activates Starlink Satellites to Give Ukraine Data Backup

This comes amid a US senator’s call for Putin’s assassination to end the Russia-Ukraine war. South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham is facing intense pushback from all corners of Washington after calling for the Russian people to end the Ukraine war by assassinating President Vladimir Putin.

“The only way this ends is for somebody in Russia to take this guy out,” Graham tweeted. “You would be doing your country – and the world – a great service.”