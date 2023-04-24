US Woman Celebrates Divorce By Stamping On, Ripping, And Burning Her Wedding Dress: Watch

Home

A woman from the USA celebrated her divorce by burning her wedding dress and telling her ex “she's the best he will ever have".

Marriage is a union of two souls and it is considered a pious and substantial bond. But sometimes, things do not work out as expected and even after putting in tremendous efforts, the two people have to bid farewell to each other. Breaking the relationship is both painful and a stigma, at least going by societal norms.

When things get out of hand then separation or divorce is the only logical and wise way out. Separation and divorce are sad and heartbreaking. But here we are talking about a woman from the USA who celebrated her divorce by burning her wedding dress and telling her ex “she’s the best he will ever have”.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

The name of the woman is Lauren Brooke. She was married to her former partner for 10 years. They got married in October 2012. The two got divorced in January 2023. To mark the occasion, Brooke wanted to do an “empowering” photoshoot. Lauren Brooke is a banker from North Carolina in the United States. While talking to South West News Service (SWNS) she said: “The intent was to show the fact that divorce is hard, ugly, and painful for all parties involved. There were days when every morning I would wake up and cry. There were times when I thought my life wouldn’t improve, but it has.

“We are getting divorced but we have to work with each other for the rest of our lives to bring up our children. I survived it, I came out onto the other side. I don’t cry in the morning when I wake up anymore. I am in a better place.”

The photoshoot took place in March 2023. “It was spontaneous and last minute,” said Brooke. The shoot took about an hour and Brooke can be seen stamping on wedding pictures, ripping her dress up, and setting it on fire.

“I am very happy now. The only reason where I am today is because of my faith. You will get through the other side. A lot of women are shamed for divorce but men seem to be congratulated for it. We are told that no matter what we are supposed to stay and keep our family together, but many women struggle with it. We should not be made to feel ashamed,” said Brooke.

