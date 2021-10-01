New Delhi: Well we all feel a little nervous when it comes to surgery, don’t we? Some even cry out of anxiety even going for a small surgery procedure, but have you ever heard people are being charged due to crying during a surgery? One such bizarre incident came to light when a woman from the United States claimed that a hospital charged money from her for crying during a mole removal surgery.Also Read - 'Biwi Jalebi Nahi Khaane Deti': IPS Officer Shares His Pain in Hilarious Tweet, See His Wife's Reply

Shocked over her experience and unexpected charge, the woman, named Midge, shared a picture of the invoice she received from the hospital on social media leading to a huge outcry on the internet.

Besides physician and surgical services, the bill also included an $11 charge for “brief emotion” which is approximately Rs. 815 for a “Brief emotional/behavioral assessment.” Also Read - Bihar Police Receives Complaint of Murder After Billy Goat Killed For THIS Crime

“Mole removal: $223. Crying: extra,” reads her the caption, who goes by @mxmclain on Twitter.

Since the US woman uploaded the snapshot of the surgery treatment bill, the post has received more than 192.3k likes with 15.3k retweets. People have flooded the comment section with various remarks and experiences.

Along with numerous comments, many users mocked and criticised the hospital for this bizarre addition to the bill while others requested the woman to complain to the higher authorities.

Among the serious comments, there were a few people on social media who also joked about it by drawing comparisons with Aerosmith’s songs like Crying and Sweet Emotions.

Why do the six 0.1 charges add up to … 0.06? pic.twitter.com/zlx20Je40r — Written Todd (@ToddGernert) September 29, 2021

Hey! A 20% emotional discount! Not bad. A lot of people I know discount my emotions at least 80% or more. — idle moments (@IBrokenBricksI) September 29, 2021

Does your health care cover feelings? — Dickensnyc (@Dickensnyc) September 28, 2021