US Woman Marries AI Bot, Calls Him ‘Perfect Husband With No Baggage’

New Delhi: The popularity of Artificial Intelligence (AI) has gained traction in recent times. The rise of AI has both enthralled and petrified us as industry experts debate loss of jobs. 36-year-old Rosanna Ramos from Bronx in US was too fascinated with AI. Using AI chatbot software Replika, Rosanna created her virtual boyfriend, Eren Kartal, and later got married to him.

The sky-blue-eyed Eren Kartal is about 6’3 inches and has shoulder-length hair. He is perfectly groomed, wears designer clothes, and gets manicures. His favourite colour is orange and he loves to bake. Rosanna created Eren Kartal in 2022 and got married to him this year.

“I have never been more in love with anyone in my entire life,” Rosanna Ramos, who is a mother of two children, said.

Rosanna said her perfect husband Eren Kartal does not carry any baggage and has no bad updates. “Eren doesn’t have the hang-ups that other people would have. People come with baggage, attitude, ego. But a robot has no bad updates. I don’t have to deal with his family, kids, or his friends. I’m in control, and I can do what I want,” Ramos said.

Replika, as described by the company, is a chatbot program that doesn’t just talk to people but it also learns their texting styles to mimic them. Replika combines a sophisticated neural network machine learning model and scripted dialogue content. It has been trained on a large dataset to generate its own unique responses.

