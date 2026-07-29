‘Everyone talks about quitting 9-5’: US woman shares what happened after she did | Viral video

After losing her job in February, the former corporate employee attempted several side hustles, from creative work to service-based gigs, but struggled to turn them into profitable ventures.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/viral/us-woman-shares-what-happened-after-she-quit-her-9-5-job-content-creator-yoga-instructor-viral-video-8487358/ Copy

A woman has shared what happens after quitting 9-5 job. Image Credit: ruyi.offscript/Instagram

Social media often glamorises quitting the corporate grind, but the financial reality can be very different. Five months after being laid off from her UX designer role, a woman opened up on Instagram about the highs and lows of trying to earn a living without a regular full-time job.

Ruyi began her Instagram post with the words, “Day 164 after leaving corporate,” before listing the various ways she had attempted to make a living. She said she tried dog walking and pet sitting without success, earned nothing from teaching yoga or creating content, has yet to launch her jewellery business, and even considered becoming an Airbnb host but couldn’t afford to buy a property.

At the same time, she added that she has spent thousands of dollars on teacher training and her dog’s surgery, adding that she has also developed wrist pain from “editing videos every day.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ruyi｜Healing & Manifesting & Intentional Living (@ruyi.offscript)

Ruyi ended her post by saying, “Dude this is insane,” and uploaded a video to go with it. The opening frame features a text caption that reads, “Everyone is talking about quitting the 9-to-5, but dude, how do I make money outside of corporate?”

In a separate post, Ruyi shared that losing her job in February marked the beginning of her journey outside the corporate world. “Got laid off as a UX designer in Feb and have made $0 since,” she wrote, adding that the experience has been an emotional rollercoaster, swinging between optimism and self-doubt.

Internet reactions

Several users commented on the reel on Instagram encouraging her to stay put and not lose hope. One of the users wrote, “Darling Ruyi… give yourself patience and grace! Trying different things is how you figure it out. I will say though, it takes time. Give yourself more time to explore each path. what your are doing is incredibly brave and inspiring. You got this !! I love you sweet sweet Ruyi.

Also Read | Donald Trump’s speech goes viral after man mimics his signature gestures; Watch

Another user wrote, “Atleast you have the courage to share and talk about what so many are struggling with.” Meanwhile, a third user wrote, “Girl you got this. Being a yoga instructor or content creator is long term, takes time and commitment to building your community and you are already doing it by showing up! In the meantime get creative, find something that pays but isn’t taking you from the creativity you want to put out into the world! You got this.”

Another user wrote, “Thank you for sharing. I can see you really run deep here, but can you kill the idea of failure. You’ve never failed, but rather tested what was & was not for you. And now you know with certainty. Sorry again about my crappy advice okay…..”