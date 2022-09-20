USA man sued: Pennsylvania’s Alfredo’s Pizza Cafe in Scranton is suing a US man after he tipped a waitress $3,000 (Rs 2.3 lakh) and later demanded it back. He had challenged the tip with his credit card provider. The restaurant first assumed it was a miscommunication and made attempts to contact him but was unsuccessful. It later filed charges, describing the incident as “aggravating”.Also Read - Joe Biden Says Queen Elizabeth II’s Death Left 'Giant Hole' For Royal Family

Mariana Lambart, the waitress who was given the tip, was not only shocked at receiving such a huge amount as a tip but also felt utterly touched by the gesture.

According to a report in Daily Mail, Eric Smith, the customer, had placed an order for a stromboli worth $13.25. While paying the bill, Smith charged it and the $3,000 tip on his credit card.

Eric Smith wrote “Tips For Jesus” on the bill, claiming the tip to be a part of a social media movement. “It really meant a lot to me because everyone’s going through stuff,” said Mariana Lambart.

Her happiness, however, was short-lived as Eric Smith disputed the charged tip with his credit card company.

The restaurant had by that time handed over the amount to Lambert. When they learned about the dispute with the credit company, they thought it was a misunderstanding. The manager of the restaurant tried to speak to Eric Smith but when their repeated requests for any communication were not accepted, the restaurant manager filed charges in the magistrate’s office, describing the entire episode as “aggravating.”

“We’re just out of money at this point and he told us to sue him so that is what we are going to end up doing, I guess,” WNEP News quoted the manager as saying. He also explained that he was extremely happy for Lambert when he first came to know about the generous tip thinking that somebody was actually trying to do a good thing adding that Lambert is a hard-working individual who deserves the money.