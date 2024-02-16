Home

DISTURBING VIDEO! UP Man Beheads Wife, Walks To Police Station With Severed Head | WATCH

A man in Barabanki district of Uttar Pradesh beheaded his wife and walked to the police station with her severed head.

Uttar Pradesh News: A man was arrested in Barabanki district of Uttar Pradesh on Friday after he allegedly beheaded his wife with a cleaver and walked to the police station with her severed head.

A disturbing video which has gone viral on social media platforms, showed the accused, identified as Anil Kanojia, brazenly walking on the road with a blood-soaked head in one hand and a cleaver in the other, as shocked commuters look on.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE: (Trigger Warning: Disturbing Visuals. Viewer Discretion Advised)

⚠️Trigger Warning: Disturbing Visuals. In #UttarPradesh's #Barabanki, man identified as Anil, beheaded his wife Vandana and went to the police station along with the beheaded head in #Basara village of #Fatehpur police limits. They have two kids from their 8 year-old marriage.… pic.twitter.com/iWXJUDphcF — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) February 16, 2024

According to the police, Kanojia, a resident of the Basara village in Fatehpur police station area of Barabanki district, allegedly attacked his wife, 28-year-old Vandana, with a cleaver following an argument over her alleged adulterous affair.

The incident took place on Friday morning and Kanojia ultimately hacked her to death and decapitated her, they said.

In a fit of rage, the husband drenched in blood, picked up the severed head and began walking towards the police station. A police team arrested him on his way, locals said.

Kanojia, a daily wage labourer, had been married to Vandana for almost eight years and the couple have two kids from the marriage. The accused suspected his wife was involved in an extramarital affair which came to light after he reportedly found a love letter from her alleged paramour.

A senior police official said Kanojia suspected his wife of adultery and killed her in a fit a rage.

“Kanojia suspected his wife of adultery. The couple had estranged relations and they often used to argue. Prima facie it appears that he killed his wife in a gruesome manner following arguments in the morning,” Superintendent of Police Dinesh Kumar Singh told news agency PTI.

The officer said the body of the victim has been for a postmortem examination, adding that further investigation in the case is underway.

(With PTI inputs)

