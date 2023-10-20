Home

UP Labourer Served Income Tax Notice, Finds Rs 221 Crore In Bank Account

Shiv Prasad Nishad, a daily-wage labourer from UP's Basti who works in Delhi, was shocked to find Rs 221 crore in his account after he received an Income Tax notice.

Basti, UP: A daily-wage labourer in Uttar Pradesh’s Basti district was confused after he recently got a notice by the Income Tax (I-T) department, however, what is even more shocking is that someone had deposited a whopping Rs 221 crore in his bank account.

Shiv Prasad Nishad, a resident of Bartania village under Lalganj police station area of UP’s Basti district, was served a notice by the I-T department for the ungodly amount of cash in his bank account. The I-T notice informed him about the deposit in his bank account and a deduction of over Rs 4.5 lakh (TDS).

However, Nishad– who worked as a daily-wage labourer in Delhi– claimed he had no idea where the money came from or who deposited it and filed a complaint with the local police in this connection on Wednesday.

The I-T department notice informed Nishad he had an amount of 2,21,30,00,007 in his bank account. Nishad claimed he had no clue about the money in his account and suspects someone may have opened a bank account in his name by using his PAN card which he allegedly lost in 2019.

Other than that, Nishad claimed he had no idea how and where the money in the bank account in his name, came from.

“I work as a daily-wage labourer. I received the income tax notice for a huge amount, which I have no knowledge about,” Nishad said.

“I lost my PAN card a few years ago. I believe that somebody has misused it to deposit the money in my account,” he said.

In the notice, Nishad has been asked to appear in the local I-T office on or before October 20 with details of his bank account and transactions.

Additional Superintendent of Police Dipendra Nath Chaudhary told PTI, “I have asked the Station House Officer of Lalganj police station to gather information about the matter.” Local I-T officials could not be reached for a comment.

(With PTI inputs)

