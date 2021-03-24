Shamli (Uttar Pradesh): Miffed by the loud music being played at wedding processions, a cleric refused to solemnise ‘nikaah’ of two couples in Uttar Pradesh’s Kairana. The incident happened on Sunday evening when Maulana Qari Sufiyan, said he would not conduct the weddings after seeing two grooms dancing to loud music on the roofs of their cars. The wedding procession was coming from Jagatpur in Delhi. Also Read - Wedding Bells Ringing Soon For Karan Tacker And Bandish Bandits Actor Shreya Chaudhry- All You Need to Know

“I saw the grooms dancing to the music on the roof of their vehicles. They were to marry two sisters at the same venue. When they did not stop, I informed the families that I would not solemnize the marriages,” he said.

The cleric also said that he had asked the families to stop the music since it was time for ‘azaan’ but they did not comply. Though they paused their celebrations for a little while, they started playing loud music again. “I saw DJ baj raha hai (‘DJ music’ was being played). I said, DJ bandh karwao (stop the music). They came to me for the nikaah. I refused. Main nikaah nahin padhaunga (I would not conduct the nikaah),” he told The Times of India.

After the cleric’s refusal, the embarrassed family of the two sisters family managed to find another cleric who agreed to solemnise the weddings. They wrapped up the ceremonies quickly, and quietly, and left.

Meanwhile, a Panchayat was held the following day to discuss the issue and some of the village elders felt that the cleric had done wrong by refusing to solemnise the marriages. However, a section of clerics said that loud music and dancing was against the tenets of Islam and people should learn to behave with restraint.