Home

Viral

UP Man Sends Notice To Shopkeeper After Missing Wedding Due To ‘Torn Shoes’ Bought From His Shop

UP Man Sends Notice To Shopkeeper After Missing Wedding Due To ‘Torn Shoes’ Bought From His Shop

Gyanendra Bhan Tripathi, a resident of Fatehpur in Uttar Pradesh and a lawyer by profession, sent a notice to Salman Hussain, seeking financial compensation.

Photo: X (former Twitter)

Uttar Pradesh News: In a bizarre incident, a man in Fatehpur district of Uttar Pradesh sent a legal notice to a shopkeeper after he missed a relative’s wedding, allegedly due to a torn pair of shoes, he bought from the latter’s shop.

Trending Now

Gyanendra Bhan Tripathi, a resident of Fatehpur and a lawyer by profession, sent a notice to Salman Hussain, seeking financial compensation. In his notice, Tripathi claimed that he failed to attend his brother-in-law’s marriage because the shoes he brought from Hussain did not last a week and were torn within six days.

You may like to read

Tripathi said he had bought the shoes from Hussain’s shop on November 21 last year who had assured him that the footwear were from a reputed brand and come with a six-month warranty. However, the shoes did not even last a week due which he was unable to attend his brother-in-law’s wedding, Tripathi claimed.

The lawyer further claimed that this caused him mental stress for which he had to seek treatment at a private hospital in Kanpur, India Today reported. On January 19, Tripathi sent a legal notice to Hussain, seeking monetary compensation for the expenses he incurred due to the chain of events set in motion by the alleged torn pair of shoes from the shopkeeper.

Tripathi has demanded from Hussain Rs 0,000 he spent on treatment, Rs 2,100 for the registry and Rs 1,200 for the shoes he bought, the report said. He has also threatened to file a case against Hussain if the shopkeeper did not pay him the compensation amount.

Responding to Tripathi’s allegations, Salman Hussain acknowledged that the lawyer had bought the shoes from his shoes, but denied lying about the footwear being of a reputed brand.

The shopkeeper further said that Tripathi had purchased the shoes at 50 percent discount and the warranty only covered the sole of the footwear, not other wear and tear.

“The warranty only covered the sole of the shoe, not other damages. The sole is intact and as such Tripathi’s allegations are absurd and baseless. They are putting pressure on me for something I had no role in,” said Hussain.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Uttar Pradesh News on India.com.