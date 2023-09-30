Home

UP SHOCKER: Differently-Abled Woman Dragged On Road By Cops, Video Viral | Watch

A differently-abled woman was dragged on the road by two female officers of the Uttar Pradesh police in Hardoi district.

New Delhi: A shocking video has emerged from Hardoi district of Uttar Pradesh, showing a differently-abled woman being dragged on the road by two female police officer. According to reports, the incident took place outside of office of the Superintendent of Police (SP).

The disturbing video which highlights the highlights the high-handedness and coarse attitude of the Uttar Pradesh Police in dealing with the general public, has gone viral on social media platforms.

In the viral video, the woman can be seen walking towards the police station, apparently to register a complaint, while being escorted by two women officer. However, the woman, who is reportedly differently-abled, suddenly sat down in protest in the middle of the road.

Watch the video here: (WARNING: Some viewers may find the content disturbing. Discretion advised)

In response, the women officers dragged her off the road. The two female officers can be seen grabbing the arms of the victim and dragging her away from the SP office towards the police station.

Local media reports said the differently-abled had arrived at the SP office to register a complaint against her husband over a domestic dispute. Police claimed that the woman, instead of filing her complaint as per norms, tried to jump the wall of the SP office and sat down in protest in the middle of the road when reprimanded.

Meanwhile, after the video went viral on social media, Hardoi SP Keshav Chandra Goswami said the department has taken cognizance of the incident and an inquiry has been ordered to probe the incident.

Further investigations are underway, the SP said, adding that the circumstances of the incident are being probe and the erring officers will be punished if found guilty.

