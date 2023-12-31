Home

UP HORROR! Teen Stripped, Beaten, Forced To Stand In Freezing Water In Kushinagar | WATCH

A 13-year-old boy was stripped naked, and beaten with shoes and belts in Kushinagar district of Uttar Pradesh. The victim was also forced to stand in pond of freezing water.

Screengrab from videos shared on X.

Uttar Pradesh News: In a shocking incident, two minor boys were brutally thrashed by a group of men in Kushinagar district of Uttar Pradesh. One of the victims, a 13-year-old boy was also stripped naked while his friend was forced to stand in a pond whilst undressed.

The assailants also filmed the vile act and shared the videos on social media platform. In the videos, the men can be seen forcibly pulling off the boy’s pants and repeatedly kicking him while the minor lays on the ground.

The men can also be seen flogging the boy with a belt and wrestling him to the ground before stripping him naked.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE: (Trigger Warning: Disturbing Visuals)

⚠️Trigger Warning: Disturbing Visuals. In #UttarPradesh's #Kushinagar, two #Muslim teenagers were attacked by a group of men. One victim was stripped and beaten, while the other was forced into a cold pond, risking his life. The attackers threatened to frame them for molesting… pic.twitter.com/do6ZYRT6uk — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) December 30, 2023

In another video, another boy can seen standing in a pond as he was forced to endure the freezing water as “punishment” by the accused men.

According to reports, the incident took place on the night of December 4. The assailants had accused the two boys of inappropriate behaviour with the teenage sister of one of the accused.

Following the incident, the father of one of the victims filed a complaint with the police, stating that his son, Aftab, was assaulted and stripped naked by the accused men.

In his complaint, the victim’s father told the police that his son, a student at the Inter College, was abducted by the eight accused on December 8. The eight men forcibly took him away in their car, stripped him naked and beat him up with shoes and belts.

He said that son had severe suffered severe mental trauma due to the incident and stopped going to the school out of fear.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered against the accused, later identified as Nitin Madheshiya, Aditya Singh, Aryan Singh, Arjun, Yuvraj, and Chandan.

Four of the accused have been arrested, the police said, adding that searches are underway to nab the two other men who are currently absconding.

SHO Raju Singh of Ramkola police station said a case was registered against a total of eight people, including four named on the basis of the video. The four men have been arrested and are being interrogated, the officer said, adding that further investigation is ongoing.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.