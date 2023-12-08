UP SHOCKER! 75-Yr-Old Man Forced To Lick Spit, Garlanded With Shoes, Face Blackened With Ink | WATCH

Home

Viral

UP SHOCKER! 75-Yr-Old Man Paraded Like Cattle With Garland Of Shoes, Forced To Lick Spit, Face Blackened With Ink | WATCH

UP SHOCKER! 75-Yr-Old Man Paraded Like Cattle With Garland Of Shoes, Forced To Lick Spit, Face Blackened With Ink | WATCH

An elderly man was paraded like cattle with hands tied by rope and a garland of shoes around his neck, and later forced to lick his own spit in Siddharthnagar district of Uttar Pradesh.

Screengrab from video shared on X.

Uttar Pradesh Viral News: A disturbing incident came to the light on Friday from a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Siddharthnagar district where a 75-year-old man was paraded in the streets with a garland of shoes around his neck, his face blackened with ink and later forced to lick his own spit after being accused of “harassing” young woman.

Trending Now

The shameful incident was filmed and shared on social media platforms where it quickly went viral prompting the police to take cognizance and take action against the perpetrators who forced the elderly man to go through humiliating ordeal.

You may like to read

In the video, the victim, identified as Mohabbat Ali, is seen wearing a garland of shoes, hands tied with a thick rope, as the assailants parade him in the streets while shouting profanities. Ali’s face can also be seen blackened with ink. At the end of the video, the elderly is seen being forced to kneel on the ground and lick his own spit and apologize.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO HERE:

According to police, the incident took place on Thursday in Tighara village and came to light through the video that showed up on social media.

They said that the incident took place after a man filed a complaint against Ali, accusing him of inappropriately touching his daughter.

A senior official said that police took cognizance of the incident after the matter came to light and arrested four people allegedly involved in forcing the victim through the humiliating ordeal.

The accused have been identified as Zafar, Aman Pandey, Akhilesh Sahni, and Ghanshyam Tiwari, Golhaura Police Station SHO Ajaynath Kannaujia said.

A case has been registered against them under charges of wrongful restraint, causing hurt, house-breaking, intentional insult, and criminal intimidation, Kannaujia said.

(With PTI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Uttar Pradesh News on India.com.