Banda: Dramatic scenes were witnessed in Uttar Pradesh's Banda after a woman exposed her husband's extra-marital affair and approached the police to register a complaint. The incident happened on Tuesday evening when the wife caught him having dosa with his girlfriend in his car outside a temple.

According to India Today, her husband, who is a junior engineer (JE) with the UP government, took his girlfriend to a temple and offered her dosa in his car from a nearby outlet. It was then that the woman reached the spot with her brother and caught him red-handed.

Furious at the betrayal, the brother-sister duo took them to the nearest police station to register a complaint. However, since adultery is no longer a crime in India, the cops refused to register a compliant. They let him go with only a warning.

According to sources, this is not the first time that the husband has cheated on his wife. The woman has alleged that her husband has extramarital affairs with several women and that he often roams around with them.

In September 2018, the Supreme Court ruled that adultery is not a criminal offence, thus striking down a century-old law which was introduced during the time of the British. A five-judge bench of the supreme court had unanimously ruled that the criminal offence of having a sexual relationship with a woman without her husband’s consent was archaic and deprived women of agency.