Home

Viral

Uttarakhand Businessman Killed Using Cobra, Victim’s Girlfriend And Snake Charmer Arrested

Uttarakhand Businessman Killed Using Cobra, Victim’s Girlfriend And Snake Charmer Arrested

The victim, Ankit Chauhan was found dead in his car that was parked at the side of a road near the Teenpani area in Haldwani.

Postmortem examination suggested that he died due to snake venom. (Representational image: pixabay)

Uttarakhand Businessman’s Murder: So many crimes, petty and grave, are committed every moment of every day and that is a sad bitter reality that we have learned to live with. Also, criminals devise novel methods to execute their sinister plans, like in this case being reported from Uttarakhand where a 30-year-old businessman was killed by five people who allegedly used a cobra as their weapon, said the police.

Trending Now

The victim, Ankit Chauhan was found dead in his car that was parked at the side of a road near the Teenpani area in Haldwani. The ignition of the car was on, said Nainital Pankaj Bhatt, the senior superintendent of police (SSP).

You may like to read

“On July 15, trader Ankit Chauhan was found dead in his car. The police took his body into custody and sent it for postmortem examination, which suggested that he died due to snake venom,” the SSP added.

According to the officials privy to the case, the accused tried to portray the murder as an accident.

The police have arrested a snake charmer, Ramesh Nath, from Uttar Pradesh, while the other four accused, Mahi alias Dolly Arya, the woman the victim was in a relationship with, her friend Deep Kandpal, and her two house helps are absconding, informed an officer.

After going through Ankit Chauhan’s call details, the police found that he was in touch with a woman named Mahi.

“We tracked the call records of the woman from where we found the contact of a UP-based snake charmer Ramesh Nath. His number was put on surveillance, and he was arrested from UP on Monday. During interrogation he revealed that the woman, her friend Deep Kandpal and her two helps hatched the conspiracy to kill Chauhan by unleashing a cobra on him,” said a senior officer.

“Initially, the police thought that the death was an accident maybe due to excess of carbon monoxide in the closed vehicle. But after the postmortem report, the police changed the course of investigation. We found that the incident took place on July 14, when Chauhan visited Mahi’s home. The four other accused were present at the scene… they probably made him drink alcohol or some other substance which made him unconscious and then unleashed the cobra on him,” said SSP Nainital Pankaj Bhatt.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES