Dehradun: Tirath Singh Rawat, the newly sworn-in Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, has angered a section of social media users with his controversial comments on women wearing ripped jeans, saying how it paves the way for societal breakdown and is a result of the “bad example” parents set for children. Rawat made the comments on Tuesday at a workshop organised by the Uttarakhand State Commission for Protection of Child Rights in Dehradun, Times of India reported. Also Read - No Ripped Jeans, T-Shirts, Slippers or Flip Flops in Office: Air India Issues New Dress Code For Employees

Expressing shock on seeing a woman running an NGO in ripped jeans, he said he was concerned about the example she was setting for society.

”If this kind of woman goes out in the society to meet people and solve their problems, what kind of message are we giving out to the society, to our kids? It all starts at home. What we do, our kids follow,” he said. “A child who is taught the right culture at home, no matter how modern he becomes, will never fail in life,” he added.

Holding parents responsible for “westernisation” of young children, Rawat further said: “Showing bare knees, wearing ripped denim and looking like rich kids — these are the values being given now. Where is this coming from, if not at home? What is the fault of teachers or schools? Where am I taking my son, showing his knees and in tattered jeans? Girls are no less, showing their knees. Is this good? All of this, in a mad race of westernisation. While the western world follows us, doing yoga … covering their body properly. And we run towards nudity.”

Soon after his comments went viral, netizens slammed him for his tone-deaf comments, and called him narrow-minded. Congress leader Sanjay Jha, who was among the first ones to comment wrote, ”Wearing #rippedjeans destroys our culture, it seems. It leads to substance abuse. And a societal breakdown. Women should strictly avoid this sacrilege against our pristine customs, says Uttarakhand CM. Dear BJP, this is your CM Tirath Singh Rawat: Do you endorse this?”

Here’s how other netizens reacted:

Wearing “#rippedjeans” destroys our culture, it seems. It leads to substance abuse. And a societal breakdown. Women should strictly avoid this sacrilege against our pristine customs, says Uttarakhand CM. Dear BJP, this is your CM Tirath Singh Rawat: Do you endorse this? pic.twitter.com/9pGQdkxZKp — Sanjay Jha (@JhaSanjay) March 17, 2021

@AAPUttarakhand

We need a road show of girls in #rippedjeans

Narrow mindedness needs to be countered by the open mindedness and ladies should lead it. — Saumya साधारण जनता 🙏 (@saumya0033) March 17, 2021

Bjp CMs are worried about ripped jean 🙄🙄

Whereas they have no qualms about ripped economy and women’s safety. This is why one needs to elect an educated person with vision, not some power hungry dimwit.#RippedJeans — Lavanya Ballal | ಲಾವಣ್ಯ ಬಲ್ಲಾಳ್ (@LavanyaBallal) March 17, 2021

I hope some of you remember the #GirlsWhoDrinkBeer hashtag from 2018 as a response to Goa CM’s statement.

It’s that time of the year again:

Another CM, another attempt at policing women’s choices.

Let’s tweet our #rippedjeans pics with #GirlsWhoWearRippedJeans. What say? pic.twitter.com/LpppCtHdQN — I Am A Nishtha Gautam (@TedhiLakeer) March 17, 2021

Why do you need #rippedjeans?? When society rips apart women/girls physically, emotionally mentally in this country almost everyday now. — Priyanshi (Naam hi kaafi Hai) 😉 (@y_priyanshi) March 17, 2021

We should and we will always wear what we want Mr. @TIRATHSRAWAT ji.. you keep on judging us by our clothes.. and abhi toh thandi thi thoda wait kijiye garmiyon mai shorts bhi niklenge..

Aap #rippedjeans ko chod kr #rippedstate pr dhyan dijiye..that will be good.. pic.twitter.com/75hjTpXGdQ — Meemansha Arya (@MeemanshaArya) March 17, 2021

What do you think of his comments?