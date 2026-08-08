Uttarakhand woman turns years of hair growth into Guinness World record with nearly 9-foot-long growth | Viral

Uttarakhand’s Renu Dhariyal has made it into the Guinness World Records for having the longest hair on a living woman. Her hair, stretching nearly nine feet, is the result of years of patience and dedication, as well as her belief in natural beauty and cultural traditions.

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Dhariyal’s hair was not only exceptionally long but also described as thick and glossy. Image credit: @GWR/X

A woman from Uttarakhand has made it into the Guinness World Records by growing her hair to a remarkable 271.50 cm (8 feet 10 inches), the result of years of patience and unwavering dedication. Renu Dhariyal has been recognised by Guinness World Records for holding the record for the longest hair on a living person (female), with her locks measured and verified in Haldwani this April.

Dhariyal’s record-breaking hair fell just short of the height of Robert Wadlow, the tallest person ever recorded at 272 cm. Guinness World Records said Dhariyal has been growing her hair continuously since 2015, without getting it cut even once.

Renu Dhariyal (India) has the longest hair in the world! She has claimed the record for longest hair on a living person (female). Her stunning raven tresses measure an unbelievable 271.50 cm (8 ft 10 in) long. pic.twitter.com/N8FeWdUGP0 — Guinness World Records (@GWR) August 7, 2026

Dhariyal told Guinness World Records that Indian cultural traditions played a role in her decision to keep growing her hair, as long hair has traditionally been seen as a symbol of beauty.

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Her hair eventually became so long that it stretched across the floor. Guinness World Records photos showed her sitting amid her massive locks, with another image showing the hair cascading down from the side of a bed.

Dhariyal’s hair was not only exceptionally long but also described as thick and glossy. When she needed to keep it in place, she reportedly wore it in a long, intricate braid. With the achievement, she also surpassed Ukrainian record-holder Aliia Nasyrova to claim the title.

JUST IN: Renu Dhariyal from Uttarakhand enters the Guinness World Records for having the longest hair on a living woman.pic.twitter.com/3I3HDkxpAq — Indians (@Indiianss) August 8, 2026

The previous record belonged to Aliia Nasyrova, whose hair measured 257.33 cm (8 feet 5.3 inches). With her hair reaching 271.50 cm, Dhariyal beat the record by over 14 cm. Her achievement was not just about growing her hair to an incredible length. It also reflected years of dedication to looking after and maintaining it. Guinness World Records noted the considerable effort involved in caring for hair that has grown to such an extraordinary length.

Looking after her long locks was no easy task, Dhariyal said, as washing and detangling her hair could take several hours. Instead of using a lot of commercial chemical products, she chose to rely mainly on natural methods.

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Dhariyal also prepared homemade oils and shampoos and regularly shared tips about her hair-care routine with her online followers.

Dhariyal is not just known for her Guinness World Record. She has also established herself as a content creator and YouTuber, sharing beauty and hair-care advice with her audience.

Her unusually long hair had been attracting attention long before she set the record. According to Guinness World Records, people would often stop and stare when they saw her in public, while her social media posts also sparked curiosity over the sheer length of her locks.

For Dhariyal, earning the record meant much more than setting an unusual physical milestone. She said she hoped the achievement would bring recognition to India and her local community, while inspiring others to embrace their natural beauty and stay connected to their culture.

After nearly a decade of growing and caring for her hair, her locks had reached almost nine feet, turning a personal commitment into a remarkable world record.