Just when we thought that Black lives were beginning to matter, Roorkee Institute of Technology in Uttarakhand proved us wrong as two Nigerian students were mercilessly beaten on the college premises, leaving the poor boys gravely injured. The incident occured after the two, Ibrahim and Benjamin tried to go out for dinner without a pass. Also Read - Former South Africa Captain Faf Du Plessis Shares Strong Message Against Racism, Says 'All Lives Don't Matter Until Black Lives Matter'

A local told ANI, “Students faced problems after they ran out of money. They use to have their meals in the college canteen, but the manager stopped providing food after the student failed to pay. They wanted to go to their friends home but the college administration did not give permission. They stepped out and upon their returned got into a fight with guard and later college administration called goons to beat them up. They were badly beaten up and people recorded videos too.”

While Ibrahim is a dual citizen of Nigeria and Guinea, Benjamin is a Ghanian citizen. Their friend Eric shared with The Quint, “Ibrahim used to go out to get food and to get his phone and laptop repaired” while also adding that the administration had not granted an out-pass since March.

Speaking to the news agency, Benjamin revealed, “They dragged Ibrahim from the second floor to the ground floor. They hit me with bamboo sticks.” The police arrived at the spot and rushed them to a hospital.

As per Shehzad Ali, SI Police Station Bhagwanpur, the college administration hired 18 men from the private security guard agency “Hawk Commando” to forcefully remove Ibrahim from the campus after they were denied the same from the police. Instead, on being approached earlier, the cops had advised the administration against it and asked them to take it up with the relevant embassy.

Demanding stern legal action against the private college management and their security guards, the local students, villagers, National Student Union of India (NSUI) and Bhim Army activists not only came out in support of the victimised Nigerian students but also staged protests outside the college gates. The incident also drew a lot of flak online.

Check out Twitter’s reaction on the news here:

Insident of Roorkee Institute of technology

Many #NigeriaStudents in #india got beaten by rods

And more than 30 goons called by RIT college to beat him in dress of guard dress this is just because of outpass issue #RITcollege#RIThostelIsNotSafe pic.twitter.com/4gHM9zjXKn — Mr SKR💎 (@BaabuSKR) July 15, 2020

⚠️ Two Nigerian BTech students including Francis Koyang, studying at Roorkee Institute of Technology Bhagwanpur, Uttarakhand India, tortured by College Admin & Security Guards for eating food from outside.

Evacuated to Hospital crying O God, O God.@NGRPresident#BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/ngsjaPWQuQ — صدف ✨ (@ShiningSadaf) July 16, 2020

This is Roorkee institute of technology uttarakhand what the hell is going on in this college that guy was beaten by some security guard this is mob lynching when all the college staff management was there no one can come to help these #Nigerian students please share this post # pic.twitter.com/AFOmmnlV4e — Ayush Shakya (@ayush11shakya) July 16, 2020

2 African Students was beaten at Roorkee Institute of Technology by calling out from hostel on 15 July. With the support of over 200 Indian students, we filed an FIR. I strongly condemn the incident. @Blklivesmatter #BlackLivesMatter

Via: @ChetiaPompy

pic.twitter.com/9axv4VPkMf — Licypriya Kangujam (@LicypriyaK) July 16, 2020

Ali told The Quint, “An FIR has been filed under sections 147, 148, 149, 323, 325 and 504. Eight of them, including the Director of the institute, the Registrar, and the field officer of the security agency have been arrested.”