Clinching the champion's title after 30 years of wait in English Premier League, Liverpool has won immense respect even beyond their dedicated and loyal fan base. Giving everyone a reason to gush and hang onto hope amid the COVID-19 gloom, Liverpool's historic win, ahead of their final match with Manchester City, was even celebrated by India's dairy giant – Amul.

Celebrating Liverpool's long fight for the title in its 'utterly butterly' style, Amul handed over the English Premier League's elusive cup to Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp and captain Jordan Henderson even before the final game of the season with Manchester City. Amul's latest creative features its iconic girl with a ponytail and fringes, dressed in Liverpool's jersey colour – red and even raising a red smoke grenade while holding a buttered toast in the other hand.

Klopp too raised a buttered toast with Henderson who flaunted the trophy with the crown. The creative carried the phrases, "Liverpools it off" and "Reds love Yellow". Amul captioned the post, "#Amul Topical: Football club wins Premier League title after 30 year wait! (sic)"

Following Manchester City’s 2-1 defeat to Chelsea, Liverpool has already secured the EPL champion’s title for this season while they wait to lay their hands on the elusive cup after the clash with Manchester City on Thursday.